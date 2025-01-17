Wireless Mouse Market Size To Surpass USD 3.12 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global wireless mouse size was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.02 billion in 2025 to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A wireless mouse is a computer peripheral that connects to devices without a physical cable, using technologies like frequency (RF) or to provide a seamless and clutter-free experience. The wireless mouse market is witnessing strong growth as wireless becomes more dominant in the consumer electronics space.

Demand for wireless mice is surging due to several trends, i.e., the shift to remote working, which makes flexibility in workspace setup essential; the booming gaming industry, where high-performance wireless options are preferred; and the rapid adoption of smart home technologies, which align well with the versatility and ease of wireless devices.

Market Dynamics

Technological advancements in wireless connectivity drive the global market

Advancements in wireless connectivity have significantly boosted wireless mouse performance, especially with the development of Bluetooth 5.0. This technology provides faster data transfer speeds, extended range, and highly reliable connections, allowing for minimal lag even at greater distances from connected devices.

For example, Logitech's MX Master 3S leverages Bluetooth 5.0 to seamlessly connect with up to three devices, making it a versatile choice for both home and office environments. With Bluetooth 5.0, users can enjoy a stable connection without frequent pairing issues or unexpected disconnections, enhancing overall efficiency and convenience.

The extended range also enables users to maintain connectivity from farther distances, which is ideal for large workspaces or when managing multiple devices simultaneously. This leap in wireless technology contributes to a smoother, more dependable user experience, meeting the needs of modern, flexible work settings.

Increased focus on sustainable products creates tremendous opportunities

The global wireless mouse market is increasingly focused on sustainability, responding to consumer concerns about the environmental impact of electronics. This shift opens up substantial opportunities for manufacturers to emphasize energy-efficient and eco-friendly designs. By integrating features like rechargeable batteries and recyclable materials, companies can attract eco-conscious consumers who prioritize sustainability.

For instance, Microsoft's Arc Mouse is made from recyclable plastics, meeting the growing demand among environmentally aware millennials and Gen Z, who aim to lower their carbon footprint.

This trend extends beyond major tech companies; smaller brands are also adopting sustainable manufacturing practices, making eco-friendly innovation a key direction in the market.

Regional Analysis

North America stands as the largest region in the wireless mouse market, driven by high disposable incomes and a strong appetite for advanced technology. The United States leads this trend, with both consumers and businesses placing a high value on quality and performance.

In modern American workplaces, wireless mice are becoming essential tools for enhancing productivity and enabling remote work, with features like customizable buttons and high precision that meet diverse professional needs. Market growth is further propelled by key players such as Logitech and Microsoft, who continue to innovate with new, high-quality products.

Moreover, the gaming segment in North America is expanding rapidly as gamers increasingly favor high-performance wireless mice with low latency and high accuracy, further fueling regional market growth. This strong demand across professional and gaming sectors positions North America as a critical hub for innovation and market development in wireless peripherals.

Key Highlights



The global wireless mouse market size was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.02 billion in 2025 to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into Radio Frequency (RF), Bluetooth, Infrared, and Others. The Radio Frequency (RF) technology dominates the market.

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The online segment exhibits the fastest growth.

Based on application, the market is divided into Personal, Commercial, and Gaming. The gaming segment is growing at a fast pace. North America is the most significant global market shareholder.

Competitive Players

Logitech International S.A.Microsoft CorporationHP Inc.Dell TechnologiesRazer Inc.Xiaomi CorporationLenovo Group LimitedAsusTek Computer Inc.Apple Inc.Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Logitech introduced the M196 Bluetooth Mouse in India, tailored for fast, easy connectivity with Bluetooth-enabled devices. Designed to provide smooth navigation and precise control, the M196 allows users to scroll through documents line-by-line and work efficiently on a wide variety of surfaces.

Segmentation

By Technology TypeRadio Frequency (RF)BluetoothInfraredOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineBy ApplicationsPersonalCommercialGaming

