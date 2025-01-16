Registration Opens For Barton Associates' 7Th Annual Locum Tenens Tax Webinar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Barton Associates' locum tenens tax webinar is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET.



Common deductible expenses.

Retirement accounts.

savings accounts.

Estimated quarterly taxes.

planning. State tax concepts.

Post thi

During the webinar, Schwartz will field questions from the audience. Participants will also receive an in-depth tax guide that expands on the topics covered in the session. For those unable to attend, a recording of the webinar will be made available on both Barton's website and YouTube channel following the event.

"As 1099 independent contractors, locum tenens providers often find themselves in a unique tax situation," said Stacy Cyr, Director of Marketing at Barton Associates. "Our annual tax webinar-now in its seventh year-has become a crucial resource for these impactful healthcare professionals, transforming tax season from a source of stress to an opportunity for financial optimization."

Locum tenens providers interested in attending the webinar can sign up for free online using the following link:

About Barton Associates

Barton Associates, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, is a leading national locum tenens physician, nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and dentist staffing and recruiting firm. Learn more at BartonAssociates .

SOURCE Barton Associates