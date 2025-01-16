Remembering Keith Terasaki: A Visionary Leader And Compassionate Humanitarian

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Honoring Dr. Keith Terasaki: A Visionary Leader and Compassionate Humanitarian.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with a heavy heart that the

Terasaki Institute announces the passing of our beloved Chairman of the Board, Dr. Keith Terasaki. Dr. Keith passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, December 22, 2024, after a courageous battle with a rare form of lymphoma. His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Dr. Keith Terasaki's life was a testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and service. Following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Paul Terasaki, he carried forward a remarkable legacy of scientific and philanthropic leadership. Since taking the role as the Chairman of the institute in 2010, Dr. Terasaki's vision to make personalized medicine accessible to all has been the guiding light for the institute's mission and groundbreaking research.

A Life Dedicated to Medicine and Community

Dr. Terasaki's journey began at UCLA, where he earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees. His commitment to advancing medical science led him to train in General Radiology at LA County-USC Hospital and Interventional Radiology at Stanford. Over his distinguished career, he served as Chief of the Radiology Department at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center for a decade and led all interventional radiologists serving Kaiser's Southern California membership of 3 million people.

Dr. Terasaki's exceptional contributions to medicine were recognized early in his career with an Award for Best Clinician. Near the end of his medical career, he received Kaiser's Top Physician Humanitarian Award for his volunteer work on Skid Row, embodying his lifelong commitment to serving those in need.

Dr. Keith served on the boards of esteemed organizations, including the Wesley Health Center, the Metropolitan YMCA of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, among many others. His leadership extended to UCLA, where he contributed to Advisory Boards and received the prestigious UCLA Alumnus of the Year Award in 2023, an honor his father Dr. Paul Terasaki had also earned.

A Legacy of Selfless Leadership and Service

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Terasaki was a steadfast advocate for education, environmental sustainability, and social services. Through his family foundation, he championed numerous causes, impacting lives across the Los Angeles area and beyond. His family made a significant contribution of $3.5 million to the Terasaki Budokan, enabling the construction of a new community center in Little Tokyo that serves as a hub for cultural, athletic, and social gatherings. This enduring gift reflects his deep commitment to uplifting the local community and preserving cultural heritage. At the Terasaki Institute, Dr. Terasaki's kindness, generosity, and unwavering dedication inspired groundbreaking advancements in medical science and patient care. His visionary leadership and philanthropic spirit will continue to guide the institute as we strive to honor his legacy. "Keith was not only our chairman but also a visionary who understood the importance of supporting next-generation scientific innovation," said Stewart Han, Terasaki Institute President. "His commitment to advancing his father's legacy while embracing new frontiers in biomedical research has shaped TIBI into the institution it is today."

A History that Teaches us to Celebrate the Act of Service, Connection, and Human Spirit

Beyond his professional and philanthropic endeavors, Dr. Terasaki's life was filled with the joys of family, friends, and sports. He had a passion for tennis and pickleball, hosting weekly games at his family residence to bring loved ones together in a spirit of fun and connection. A loyal sports enthusiast, he was a devoted fan of the UCLA Bruins, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Rams. His love for sports symbolized his belief in teamwork, perseverance, and teaches us the importance of human bonds.

A Vision Inspiring Change - Today, Tomorrow, and Forever

Dr. Keith Terasaki's loss is immeasurable, but his impact is enduring. He believed in a world where personalized medicine could transform lives, a belief that remains central to the institute's mission. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the extraordinary life of a man who dedicated himself to making the world a better place.

Dr. Keith Terasaki's legacy lies not only in the milestones he achieved but also in the countless lives he touched through his work and generosity. He will be profoundly missed but forever remembered.

Dr. Keith Terasaki is survived by his beloved wife, Cecilia Terasaki; his children, son Paul Terasaki and daughter Susie Terasaki; his brothers, Mark (Rindy) Terasaki and Taiji (Naoko) Terasaki; his sister, Emiko (Dan) Terasaki; as well as his many nieces and nephews, who were all dear to him. He is also survived by his favorite dogs, Pablo and Chewie, who brought him much joy. Keith's family and loved ones will forever cherish the memories of his kindness, wisdom, and the warmth he brought into their lives.

Memorial services for Dr. Keith Terasaki are pending and will be announced at a later date.

About the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation:

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (terasaki) is a non-profit research organization that invents and fosters practical solutions that restore or enhance the health of individuals. The Institute is made possible through an endowment from the late Dr. Paul I. Terasaki, a pioneer in the field of organ transplant technology.

SOURCE Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

