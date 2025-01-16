(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Josh White - CEO

New CEO of Services Management Inc.

- Dr. Randy Shuck, Chair of the Board of DirectorsCRYSTAL RIVER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joshua White Appointed CEO of Health Services Management Inc.Health Services Management Inc. , a leading multi-state provider of adult living services, proudly announces the appointment of Joshua White as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.With more than 22 years of leadership experience in skilled nursing and long-term care management and a proven track record of driving organizational growth, White brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his new role. As CEO, he will oversee the strategic vision, growth, and day-to-day operations of Health Services Management Inc., which serves more than 1,400 residents across Texas, Florida, and Tennessee with a commitment to quality care, innovation, and community well-being.“Josh White's leadership style and vision align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional care to the residents and families we serve,” said Dr. Randy Shuck, Chair of the Board of Directors.“We are confident that Josh will continue to drive the organization's success and lead us into an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.”Most recently, White held the Chief Operating Officer for Health Services Management, where he oversaw the operations of all skilled nursing and assisted living communities, and drove performance improvement in expense reduction and revenue growth for the past 4 years. His expertise in operational efficiencies, workforce development, and a high standard of service has earned him recognition as a leader in the healthcare industry.“I am honored to take on this role and lead Health Services Management Inc. during such a pivotal time,” said White.“I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team to see our mission lived out each day and build on our strong foundation, expand our services, and ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our residents and communities.”Health Services Management Inc. operates a network of adult living communities focused on delivering high-quality, compassionate care to seniors and adults with diverse needs. The organization is committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and excellence in every aspect of its services.For more information about Health Services Management Inc., please visit or contact Jason Richards at ....About Health Services Management Inc.Health Services Management Inc. is a trusted provider of adult living solutions, offering a wide range of services across multiple states. With a focus on compassionate care and resident-centered living, the organization is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its residents and supporting their families.

Jason Richards

Health Service Management

+1 941-228-4922

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.