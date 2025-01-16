Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Stylus (RKH-669)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dad is over 70, and using his phone is difficult for him. The keypad is too small, and scrolling is difficult. I wanted to create a modified stylus to help those who have a hard time using touch screens, particularly phones," said an inventor, from Virginia Beach,

Va., "so I invented THE PRECISION RETRACTABLE STYLUS. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional stylus devices with incorporated pens or retractable tip devices that can easily break and are expensive. It also would be great for filling out electronic documents and signing them instead of using a finger."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved stylus for use with various touchscreen-operated electronic devices. In doing so, it allows the user to accurately select icons. It also helps prevent damage to the stylus nib when not in use. The invention features a simple and unique design that is comfortable and easy to use so it is ideal for owners and users of touchscreen-operated electronic devices, the elderly, those with disabilities etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-669, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED