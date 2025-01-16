Teammates.Ai Launches Next-Generation AI Workforce, Closes New Round Of Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a successful round of funding,

Teammates launches a category-defining that drastically transforms the way businesses operate. Previously known as Uktob, the rebranded platform

builds on its experience in artificial intelligence (AI) agents, enabling businesses to use AI to take on entire job functions through Autonomous AI Teammates.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for the company. The rebranding to Teammates coincides with a strategic shift to provide enterprise-grade AI solutions and an expanding collection of Teammates. The first Teammate, Raya, was launched in 2024, focusing on customer service. Its capabilities include voice calling, inbox management, and seamless software integration allowing it to effectively support every function of the role.

Alongside Raya, the company is launching its second Teammate, specialized in Inside Sales. With superior language competencies and an Arabic user interface, every Teammate has leading AI capabilities that allow them to speak and understand over 50 languages, including every dialect of the Arabic language; a first for the MENA region.

Expressing his excitement over the launch, Kareem Ayyad, Founder and CEO of Teammates, said, "Rebranding to Teammates marks a defining moment in our journey to transform how businesses leverage AI. Raya and our newly launched Sales Teammate are just the beginning of a broader AI Workforce-designed to work alongside human teams. We've already seen how this approach cuts costs, amplifies productivity, and empowers employees to focus on higher-impact challenges. This is only the beginning-each new AI Teammate pushes the boundaries of what's possible for modern enterprises."

Elizabeth Yin, General Partner at Hustle Fund, added, "2025 is the year of AI Agents, and Teammates is making work easier for people to become more efficient in their jobs. We're super excited for their launch!"

Prior to its rebranding, Teammates has built a successful track record by partnering with five leading governmental entities in the GCC. Notably, the company delivered the world's largest Prompt Engineering Championship in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation, the Artificial Intelligence Office, and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs-further demonstrating its leading role in the AI space. It was selected as one of the Future100 companies in the UAE by the Ministry of Economy. In addition, its previous AI assistant, Faheem, organically scaled within a few months, with over 400,000 users. These achievements helped the company attract funding from top tier global venture capital investors including Silicon Valley's Hustle Fund, Access Bridge Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Beyond Capital, as well as notable angel investors from across the globe.

About Teammates

At the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Teammates is defining a new category known as the AI Workforce, specializing in Autonomous AI Teammates. The company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE with presence in Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Since launching in 2023 as Uktob, the former platform organically acquired over 400,000 users within a few months, with 100,000 active monthly users. Its tech has been successfully deployed with five major government entities in addition to delivering contracts with Dubai Future Foundation, the Artificial Intelligence Office, and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The company has been recognized as a Future100 Company in UAE by the Ministry of Economy.

About Autonomous AI Teammates

Teammates are a full-stack vertical AI solution that handles entire job functions, composed of a network of AI agents. Together, they are capable of omni-channel communication, integration with enterprise tools, autonomous decision-making, and end-to-end task execution. The first Teammate, Raya, was launched in 2024 as a Customer Service Representative, with plans for other Teammates specialized in other job functions.

Media Contact:

Kareem Ayyad

+971528123860

[email protected]

SOURCE Teammates

