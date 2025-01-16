Rough-Terrain Crane Market Analysis 2024-2028: Increased Importance Of Safety And Adoption Of VR Technology For Operator Training

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rough-terrain Crane 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rough-terrain crane market is forecasted to grow by USD 151.7 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rapid growth of utilities infrastructure, resurgence of oil and sector, and growing penetration in emerging economies. This study identifies the popularity of high-capacity rough-terrain cranes as one of the prime reasons driving the rough-terrain crane market growth during the next few years. Also, increased importance of safety and adoption of VR technology for operator training will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rough-terrain crane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the rough-terrain crane market covers the following areas:



Rough-Terrain Crane Market sizing

Rough-Terrain Crane Market forecast Rough-Terrain Crane Market industry analysis

The rough-terrain crane market is segmented as below:

By Capacity



50-80 tons

Below 50 tons Above 80 tons

By Geographical Landscape



North America

APAC

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rough-terrain crane market vendors that include Broderson Manufacturing Corp., KATO Works, Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co., Liebherr International, Sany Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Tadano, Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co., TIL Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Also, the rough-terrain crane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Rough-Terrain Crane Market 2018 - 2022

5.2 Capacity segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The impact of AI in Global Rough-Terrain Crane Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Capacity

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.10 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.13 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.14 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.15 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.16 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.17 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

10.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market opportunities/restraints

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Companies profiled

13.2 Company ranking index

13.3 Market positioning of companies



Broderson Manufacturing Corp.

KATO Works

Kobelco Construction Machinery International Trading Co. Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Sany Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corp.

The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

TIL Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900