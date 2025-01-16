Brian Dunn Promoted To President Of Summit Ridge Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, VA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge (“SRE”), the nation's leading commercial solar company, today announced the of Brian Dunn to President and Chief Operating Officer of Summit Ridge Energy. In his new capacity as President, Brian will continue to oversee all aspects of the company's operations, ensuring SRE maintains its leading position in the energy sector. His promotion reflects the company's commitment to recognizing and advancing exceptional leadership within its ranks.

As one of SRE's co-founders, Dunn has played a pivotal role in building the company into a renewable energy leader. His background includes over 18 years of experience in energy finance and business development, positioning him well to help guide the company in its next phase of expansion.

“Brian's ability to execute, both in an operation and capital raising capacity, has been integral to SRE's remarkable success since our inception,” said Steve Raeder, Chairman & CEO of Summit Ridge Energy.“Elevating him to President formalizes his leadership within the organization and underscores our confidence in his abilities to help lead the nation's leading commercial solar company through its next phase of growth.”

Since 2017, Dunn has overseen the company's operational and financial business units, spearheading the financing and construction of hundreds of solar farms and managing many of the company's most valuable partnerships. A graduate of Bowdoin College, Dunn is recognized throughout the industry for his expertise in renewable energy project financing and management.

“I am honored to take on this new role and excited to continue working with our incredible team,” said Dunn.“Summit Ridge Energy remains committed to driving meaningful change in the renewable energy industry by expanding access to resilient energy and I look forward to leading the team towards meeting these objectives.”

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation's leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver locally generated energy via a more resilient and secure electric grid. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with over 2GW of solar power operating and in development.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $5B in project capital to finance more than 200 solar farms, providing energy savings to more than 40,000 homes and businesses while contributing to American energy independence. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

