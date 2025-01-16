Stack Capital Group Inc. Shares Portfolio Company Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group (TSX:STCK) (“Stack Capital”), an holding company that invests in equity, debt and/or other securities of leading growth-to-late-stage private businesses, is pleased to provide an update on some of the most notable recent accomplishments and milestones achieved by its portfolio companies.

Prove Identity , a leading provider of identity verification and authentication solutions designed to mitigate fraud, continues to expand its capabilities with the of Portabl. This strategic transaction enhances Prove's ability to deliver secure, efficient identity solutions for businesses operating across various industries. With 1+ billion identity tokens currently under management, Prove currently processes 30+ billion identity and verification events each year, on behalf of customers in over 200 countries.

Shield AI, which is building the world's best AI pilot for use in aircraft and drones as part of its mission to protect service members and civilians, continues its ascent as a key player in autonomous defense technology. The company has recently deepened its strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, enabling advanced deployments through the Warp Speed program. Additionally, Shield AI has solidified its status internationally, becoming a program of record for Japan with its V-Bat drones, underscoring its global relevance and market penetration.

Omio, a leading multi-modal travel platform that allows consumers in Europe, the United States, and Canada to easily book trains, buses, ferries, and flights, has successfully secured a $120 million debt facility. Currently issuing travel tickets across 37 countries, in 26 different currencies, for 1000+ travel transportation providers, the debt facility provides the company with enhanced financial flexibility to support its future growth initiatives and to further solidify its position as a leader in the digital travel space.

SpaceX, the most valuable private company in the world, has achieved another impressive milestone with its valuation surging to $350 billion following its recent tender and stock buyback initiative. This transaction underscores the company's unparalleled leadership in the space exploration and satellite communications industries, along with its commitment to long-term growth and innovation.

The continued success of these businesses demonstrates the strength of Stack Capital's diversified portfolio, which also includes other leading private companies such as Canva, Locus Robotics, Hopper, etc. We remain committed to supporting each of our portfolio companies as they work towards realizing their future growth objectives and look forward to value creation events for our shareholders in 2025 and beyond.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.

