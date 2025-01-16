Chris Wright outlines vision to boost US energy leadership in confirmation hearings

(MENAFN) Chris Wright, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for energy secretary, pledged on Wednesday to prioritize what he called restoring US energy dominance.



At his confirmation hearings before the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Wright stated, “President Trump shares my passion for energy, and if confirmed, I will work tirelessly to implement his bold agenda as an unapologetic advocate for all sources of affordable, reliable, and secure American energy.”



Wright outlined three immediate priorities if confirmed. The first priority is to “unleash American energy at home and abroad to restore our energy dominance.” He emphasized that national security begins with energy and criticized previous administrations for treating energy as a liability rather than a vital national asset.



“To compete globally, we must expand energy production, including commercial nuclear and liquefied natural gas, and reduce energy costs for Americans,” Wright asserted.



His second priority involves positioning the US as a global leader in innovation and technological breakthroughs.



“Throughout my lifetime, technology and innovation have immeasurably enhanced the human condition,” Wright noted. “We must protect and accelerate the work of the department's National Laboratory network to secure America’s competitive advantage and its security.”

