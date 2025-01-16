EU expresses ‘worry’ by attempted Ukrainian assault on gas system

(MENAFN) The European Commission has voiced concern following reports of an attempted Ukrainian drone strike on the TurkStream pipeline, which supplies several EU member states. According to Moscow, Ukrainian forces launched nine explosive drones targeting a section of the pipeline in southern Russia over the weekend. The TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Türkiye and onward to Hungary, Serbia, and other EU countries, was largely unaffected by the attack, though one drone caused minor damage to a compressor station.



Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the European Commission spokesperson for and climate, expressed worry about any attacks on energy infrastructure, emphasizing that the EU is monitoring the situation closely, particularly regarding security supply issues in Ukraine and Moldova. This incident is not the first time Ukraine has been accused of attempting to sabotage the TurkStream pipeline, and Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called for respect for the pipeline’s safety, highlighting its importance to Hungary’s gas supply.

