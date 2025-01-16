Saif Ali Khan's ₹1,300 Crore Net Worth: Check Nawab Of Bollywood's Annual Income, Inheritance And Luxury Collection

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan has made headlines after being stabbed by an unidentified intruder during a scuffle at his Bandra home in the wee hours of January 16. The star was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment. As the investigation unfolds, let us delve into the net worth of the“Nawab of Bollywood” and explore the sources of his wealth.

According to CNBC TV18, Saif Ali Khan's net worth in 2023 was estimated at $150 million (nearly ₹1,300 crore at the present exchange rate). This wealth comes from his acting career, brand endorsements, personal investments, and business ventures. As per the 2023 report, the actor earns around ₹30 crore annually and has increased his fees by 70 per cent in recent years.

Saif Ali Khan owns two production banners, Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films, which have produced several successful projects. Additionally, he partnered with Myntra to launch his clothing brand, House of Pataudi, inspired by his royal heritage and personal style, according to GQ India.

The Bollywood star resides in a luxurious four-storey mansion in Mumbai's Bandra with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children. This opulent property, a blend of modern design and royal aesthetics, features antique artwork, spacious balconies, and elegant interiors. The family moved into this home in 2021, leaving behind their previous residence in Fortune Heights.

The Bollywood star, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, co-owns the Tigers of Kolkata, a cricket team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). This venture reflects Saif Ali Khan's connection to his family's cricketing legacy . His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a legendary Indian cricket captain known for his exceptional leadership on the field.