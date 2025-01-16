Azerbaijani Minister Meets With ITU Director Kosmas Zavazava
Date
1/16/2025 3:13:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad
Nabiyev, met with Kosmas Zavazava, Director of the
Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International
Telecommunication Union, who is visiting Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport.
It was reported that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
institution was discussed.
Opinions were exchanged on joint activities within the framework
of COP29, which was hosted by Baku last year, as well as the
preparation process for the World Telecommunication Development
Conference, scheduled to be held in our country in November this
year.
