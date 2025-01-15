2-Day Webinar: Global Hematological Rare Disease Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- San Rocco Therapeutics announces the GLOBAL HEMATOLOGICAL RARE DISEASES ALLIANCE hosts a 2-day inaugural webinar meeting.This Global hemAtological Rare DisEases alliaNce (GARDEN) live stream is brought to you by the President of the conference, Prof. Aurelio Maggio and Foundation Franco and Piera Cutino.This GARDEN meeting will be a LIVE STREAMING EVENT ONLINE ON:Friday, 24th January: 08.30 – 17.45Saturday, 25th January: 08.30 – Local time CET (ROME, ITALY)LINK TO REGISTER TO THE EVENTSpeakers include Professor Franco Locatelli (Italy) who will address Accessibility to Gene Therapy for Hemoglobinopathies in Europe, and Dr John F. Tisdale (USA) addressing Accessibility of Gene Therapy treatments in the US.The GARDEN confronts rare hematological diseases, including both congenital and acquired blood disorders that affect Hematopoietic Stem Cells. These diseases, though relatively rare, pose significant challenges in terms of diagnosis, treatment, and scientific research, especially due to their rarity and the limited investment in their study. As of 2015, there were 296 different definitions of rare diseases worldwide, with sub-Saharan Africa having high incidences of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), for instance.This challenge is compounded by disparities in access to healthcare and treatment, particularly in lower income countries.Therefore, GARDEN was established to foster collaboration and innovation through international partnerships between key figures from the medical, scientific, and policy-making communities. The goal is to enhance research, improve access to treatments for rare hematologic disease patients.The meeting consists of discussions on the integration of AI in diagnosis, treatment, and prognostic scoring for rare hematological diseases. The formation of international working groups dedicated to data collection, AI implementation, and improving patient outcomes will be a highlight of the event.Topics include bone marrow failures, gene therapies, autoimmune disorders, and congenital and acquired red cell disorders. Experts will address current and emerging treatments, including the application of AI to classify diseases and manage treatment protocols. We will focus on gene therapy, which shows promise for treating blood disorders like hemophilia, SCD, and thalassemia. We'll address innovative treatments and the creation of educational and advocacy initiatives.Meeting ObjectivesThe objective is a collaborative platform for sharing knowledge and advancing research into rare hematological diseases. By fostering international collaborations between scientists, policymakers, patient advocates, and healthcare professionals, GARDEN aims to achieve the following:Promote Global Alliances--Build connections between key opinion leaders (KOLs), associations, and experts working on rare hematological diseases to share concerns, knowledge, and solutions.Multidisciplinary Working Groups--Form working groups comprising experts from diverse scientific fields and patient associations to promote cross-disciplinary research and develop innovative solutions.Influence Policy and Regulatory Agencies--Advocate for better access to innovative treatments through collaborations with regulatory agencies, with the aim of making treatments more accessible and sustainable.Scientific Program HighlightsThe meeting will feature several sessions, including:Keynote Address on AI: Leading experts will discuss the transformative role of AI in diagnosing and treating rare hematological diseases, such as its application in the Human Phenotype Ontology project and AI-driven genomic and morphological classifications.Panel Discussions: Topics will include the management of bone marrow failures, gene therapies for hemophilia and thalassemia, rare autoimmune blood disorders, and the impact of AI on disease management.Future PlanningThe GARDEN initiative will implement a follow-up plan to monitor progress and drive further collaboration. The long-term vision is to foster sustained partnerships between researchers, healthcare professionals, and patients to ensure continuous progress in the fight against rare hematologic diseases.San Rocco Therapeutics invites all interested persons to link to register to this event.

