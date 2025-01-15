VOCODIA HOLDINGS INC. AND TRACCOM INC. HAVE SIGNED AN MOU TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE THAT WILL REVOLUTIONIZE EVENT MONITORING WITH NARRATIVE AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Real Time Voice-Enabled Alerts and Conversations to Redefine Crisis Response, Process Management, and Decision Making

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traccom Inc. (OTCMKTS: TRCC), through its wholly owned subsidiary and operating entity

Vulcain Inc., and Vocodia Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: VHAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards forming a joint venture to introduce "Narrative AI." This cutting-edge solution integrates causal analysis with advanced voice AI technology. The partnership has been formed to set a new standard in real time event monitoring, Response Management©, and decision-making across industries.

Transforming Event Monitoring with Narrative AI

Narrative AI represents the next frontier in proactive alert systems. Unlike traditional text-based notifications that often lack urgency and interactivity, this innovative platform uses Vulcain's Causal AI solution to monitor real time critical events. When Causal AI reasoning predicts an event breach, the system triggers an immediate actionable and appropriate response management process to the relevant response parties.

This capability ensures swift communication and active problem-solving. Narrative AI utilizes an intelligent dialogue regarding the impending event and recommends potential actions to mitigate its impact. Narrative AI applications provide unparalleled precision and speed. Current Response Management AI use cases include emergency management, logistics, healthcare, and financial risk monitoring.

"Text Alerts Aren't Enough"

Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia, emphasized the critical need for Response Management innovation.

"In high-stakes situations, text alert systems fall short. Narrative AI goes beyond simple notifications, enabling real time, Response Management that ensures clarity, prompt action, and better outcomes. This is the future of event response."

Greg Duffell, CEO of Vulcain, added:

"Our mission at Vulcain has always been to empower organizations with actionable insights through causal intelligence. Partnering with Vocodia allows us to take this vision further, by combining our expertise with their state-of-the-art Response Management AI. Narrative AI doesn't just inform-it engages in intelligent conversation, ensuring that the right people take the right actions at the right time."

Robust Pipeline

Both companies shared their optimism on the revenue potential of this joint venture. A preliminary pipeline of opportunities is already established across multiple industries. The partnership plans to scale rapidly and is targeting aggressive revenue growth for 2025, with Narrative AI as a key driver of profitability.

Key Features of Narrative AI:

Causal Event Monitoring: Advanced AI algorithms track and analyze complex event patterns in real time.Response Management©: Dynamic mechanisms including natural-sounding voice AI engages stakeholders, ensuring clear understanding and rapid,pre-emptive action that identifies, reduces, and eliminates threat levels.Cross-Industry Applications: Suitable for emergency response, logistics, healthcare, financial services, and more.Scalable Integration: Seamlessly integrates into existing workflows, enabling immediate deployment and impact.

Pioneering the Future of Crisis Response

This venture builds on Vocodia's expertise in Response Management AI and Vulcain 's Causal AI Platform. Together, the companies aim to redefine how organizations monitor and respond to critical events, with solutions that are intelligent and intuitive.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: .

About Traccom, Inc.

Vulcain is at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence, leading the charge to AI 3.0 with high value feature solutions for business. Vulcain's Causal AI platform is used for harmonizing, testing, and validating data for extracting and commercializing knowledge. The Vulcain platform combines hundreds of millions of AI ready data sets with human domain knowledge. It can provide a ready to use solution that can be customized, scaled and adapted for customer use-cases and human intervention.

With a commitment to human-AI, excellence, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions, the company believes that it is poised for long-term growth and success in the global AI marketplace.

For more information about the company and its wholly owned subsidiary Vulcain, Inc., email [email protected] or visit



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact Details: (561) 484-5234

SOURCE VOCODIA HOLDINGS INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED