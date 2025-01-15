HP Announces 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator To Drive Global Digital Inclusion

News Highlights



Applications are now open for The Digital Equity Accelerator. Qualified organizations in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain are invited to apply until February 12, 2025.

The Digital Equity Accelerator, a joint initiative between HP and the HP Foundation, helps nonprofit organizations scale innovative approaches to meet digital inclusion needs among youth and adults who are historically disconnected. In its first three years, the Accelerator helped 27 participating organizations expand their reach by more than 9 million.



PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To bridge the global digital divide and build the future of work, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and the HP Foundation are launching the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerato and its call for submissions. This year, the Accelerator has evolved to focus on equipping historically disconnected youth and adults with the critical skills needed to participate and thrive in an increasingly digital economy. Selected nonprofit organizations will receive USD $100,000 in HP Foundation grants, HP technology (~USD $100,000 value), and six-months of programmatic support to scale digital equity solutions. For the first time, HP is offering the Accelerator program to four countries to further expand geographic reach. For the 2025 program, nonprofits in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain, including those using AI to advance impact, are invited to apply. HP will accept applications until 11:59 p.m. EST on February 12, 2025.

“At HP, we believe in harnessing technology to drive positive, lasting change, and we are dedicated to closing the digital divide for youth and adults who have been historically disconnected from digital access so they can succeed in an increasingly competitive digital economy,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc., and Director, HP Foundation.“As we enter our fourth year of the Digital Equity Accelerator, we are inspired by the progress made so far and are excited to see the innovative, AI-powered solutions that the 2025 cohort will bring forward to address digital equity challenges.”

Equipping Youth and Adults for the Digital Economy

A $1 trillion-plus digital divide is limiting billions from achieving equal access to educational and economic opportunities. Through the Digital Equity Accelerator, HP aims to create a more equitable world through access to technology, digital literacy & AI, and quality skills content. The Accelerator helps organizations strengthen capacity and scale impact for digital equity solutions, particularly among people who are traditionally excluded.

Since 2022, Accelerator alumn have driven progress for many, advancing digital equity for educators, women, and disconnected youth, among others.

2025 Program Countries: Driving Digital Equity in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain

HP has strategically selected countries to address specific digital equity gaps. These countries represent diverse challenges in digital equity, aligning with HP's commitment to foster global digital inclusion.



Greece: Greece faces significant digital skill gaps, particularly among refugees, with only 52% of the population equipped with basic digital skills. [1 ]

Indonesia: According to BPS data for 2023, 25.80% of Indonesian youth are classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training), with female youth facing double the unemployment rate compared to their male counterparts. This underscores the urgent need to address the digital skills gap and empower young Indonesians to thrive in the digital era. [2 ]

Nigeria : Nigeria, despite having Africa's largest Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market, only has 28% of its population using the internet, leaving many youth without employment or education opportunities. [3 ] Spain : While Spain ranks high in digital skills, there are still disparities, particularly among children and older generations, leaving gaps in access and job readiness for underserved communities.[4 ]

Global Digital Divide Limits Equal Access to Educational and Economic Opportunities

The growing digital divide continues to reshape education and economic landscapes, impacting the future workforce and overall societal inclusion. According to the Global Education Coalition (GEC) repor (2024), significant challenges persist despite progress:



Digital Inequity: A vast proportion of schools globally remain unconnected, with only 40% of primary, 50% of lower secondary, and 65% of upper secondary schools having internet access, leaving millions of students without essential online resources.

Educational Shortfalls: More than one in five (23.5%) young people (aged 15-24) are not in education, employment or training, while only 45% of lower secondary teachers feel adequately trained to integrate technology into their teaching, even after receiving ICT training. Gender and Regional Disparities : In Africa, only 36% of the population has internet access, with women being 16% less likely than men to use mobile internet, highlighting the need for gender-equitable solutions.



According the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs (2023 , the skilled workforce is still diminishing, leaving employers without access to the talent needed to fill needed jobs:

Global Talent Shortages : By 2030, the global economy could face a shortage of over 85 million skilled workers , potentially leading to an $8.5 trillion shortfall in annual revenues if not addressed. According to a recent report, investing in AI-skilling for women and girls can unlock a staggering $212 billion for the global economy. [5 ]



HP's Commitment to Digital Equity and Sustainable Impact

Since 2021, HP has been on a journey to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030, having reached 45 million people through 2023. This year's evolving focus on equipping youth and adults with critical skills reflects HP's commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting economic inclusion. The Digital Equity Accelerator remains a cornerstone of this effort, investing in nonprofits to scale innovative solutions and create a more connected and inclusive world.

For more information on the Digital Equity Accelerator, please visit the websit .

