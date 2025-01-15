Hyderabad Police Serve Notice To BRS MLA In Cop Threat Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 15 (IANS) Hyderabad on Wednesday served notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with a case registered against him last month for threatening a police officer.

The MLA from Huzurabad has been directed to appear before Masab Tank police on Thursday.

However, Kaushik Reddy informed the police that he had to appear before a court in Karimnagar in connection with another case and said he would appear before police on January 17.

This is the second time that police have issued notice to Kaushik Reddy.

The MLA was arrested on December 5 for threatening the Station House Officer at Banjara Hills Police Station. He was granted bail the same day.

A case against Kaushik Reddy and his supporters was booked on a complaint by Circle Inspector/SHO Raghavendra, who alleged that the MLA from Huzurabad threatened him and tried to obstruct him in the discharge of his duties.

The incident occurred when the MLA, along with about 20 supporters, went to Banjara Hills Police Station to lodge a complaint that his phone was being tapped.

When the MLA was coming to the station, the Circle Inspector was going out and Kaushik Reddy insisted that he should leave only after taking his complaint.

When the police officer told him that he was going for some urgent work and would take the complaint on his return, the MLA vented his ire. Kaushik Reddy had a heated argument with him and told him that when an MLA comes to the police station, it is the duty of the SHO to receive him properly. He was heard threatening the police officer.

The MLA's supporters stopped the police official's vehicle and raised slogans. The SHO came back and took the complaint from the MLA. Later, the police registered a case against Kaushik Reddy on a complaint by the SHO.

The case has been registered for the offences of unlawful assembly, using force to obstruct the duties of a public servant, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, public nuisance and rioting against Kaushik Reddy and others.

Kaushik Reddy was arrested by Karimnagar police on January 13 for creating a ruckus and his alleged misbehaviour with Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar during a District Review Committee (DRC) meeting in Karimnagar on January 12.

A team of Karimnagar police arrested Kaushik Reddy in Hyderabad when he was returning home after attending a programme on a television channel. The MLA from Huzurabad was shifted to Karimnagar and was produced before a court the next day. The court granted him conditional bail. Three cases under various sections were registered against Kaushik Reddy in Karimnagar One Town Police Station for his unruly behaviour during the DRC meeting.