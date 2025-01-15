The United States (U.S.) Embassy Statement On The Birthdate Of Martin Luther King, Jr.

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., born on January 15, 1929, was a revered American civil rights leader who stood for peace, unity, justice, and human rights.

Dr. King's messages have endured over half a century since his death because of his belief in universal values and that everybody is an“heir of the legacy of dignity and worth.”

While accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, he said,“I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.”

These are the values that inspired U.S. engagement in South Sudan decades ago – the belief that every person deserves the dignity of living in peace, with freedom to participate in civic and political processes, and a government that is responsive to their needs.

Dr. King said,“The time is always right to do what is right.”

We renew our call on South Sudan's transitional government to do what is right – to prioritize education, invest in healthcare, pay salaries, and spend public revenue for the good of the South Sudanese people.

