Fidelis Care Provides $122,000 In Community Grants To Combat Food Insecurity Across New York State

30 Community-based Organizations Receive Grants to Support Individuals and Families Facing Food and Nutrition Challenges

Fidelis Care , a statewide plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation

company, announced the distribution of $122,000 in food insecurity grants to 30 community-based organizations. The grants reflect Fidelis Care's commitment to combating food insecurity and enhancing community health by partnering with organizations that serve vulnerable populations across New York.

Access to nutritious food is one of the most critical determinants of health. Hunger contributes to chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and depression. By supporting these 30 community organizations, Fidelis Care addresses a foundational barrier to health.

Feeding America's latest Map the Meal Gap study shows more than 2.6 million New Yorkers, or 13.6% of the population, face food insecurity. The United States Department of Agriculture

reports significant disparities, with higher rates among Black and Hispanic households.

Grant recipient St. John's Bread and Life

is one of the largest emergency food providers in New York City, distributing more than 4.5 million meals annually through a variety of food programs.

St. John's Bread and Life Executive Director, Sister Caroline Tweedy, RSM, said, "We are grateful to Fidelis Care for its support of our emergency food programs and for joining with us as we empower the fragile among us. This grant enables Bread and Life to continue to provide balanced, nutritious meals and much-needed basic supplies to our neighbors in need."

