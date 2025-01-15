ICRC Visits Detained Armenian War Criminals In Azerbaijan's Custody

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In January, the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited once again the persons of Armenian origin about whom the Azerbaijani side provided information, Azernews reports citing Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC's Azerbaijani representation's response to local APA.

Individual meetings were held with the detainees, and conditions were created for their contact with their families:

"In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and the conditions of detention during such visits. The ICRC also creates conditions for the restoration or continuation of contacts with the families of the individuals. In accordance with ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations related to the visits are shared and discussed only with the detaining party."

It should be noted that Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies arrested Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, former "presidents" of the so-called organization in Garabagh, former "foreign minister" David Babayan, as well as "parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, generals Lyova Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, and former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan and brought them to Baku.