ICRC Visits Detained Armenian War Criminals In Azerbaijan's Custody
Date
1/15/2025 8:10:56 AM
Akbar Novruz
It was reported that in January, the staff of the ICRC visited
again the persons of Armenian origin about whom the Azerbaijani
side provided information. Individual meetings were held with the
detainees, and conditions were created for their contact with their
families:
"In accordance with its mandate, the ICRC assesses the treatment
of detainees and the conditions of detention during such visits.
The ICRC also creates conditions for the restoration or
continuation of contacts with the families of the individuals. In
accordance with ICRC procedures, observations and recommendations
related to the visits are shared and discussed only with the
detaining party."
It should be noted that Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies
arrested Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Araik Harutyunyan, former
"presidents" of the so-called organization in Garabagh, former
"foreign minister" David Babayan, as well as "parliament speaker"
David Ishkhanyan, generals Lyova Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, and
former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan and brought them to
Baku.
