Cambodia, Indonesia To Cooperate In Environmental Tourism Management At Two World Heritage Sites

(MENAFN- IANS) Phnom Penh, Jan 15 (IANS) Cambodia and Indonesia on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in sustainable and environmental management at two UNESCO-listed world heritage sites.

The two sites in the deal are Cambodia's Angkor Archaeological Park and Indonesia's Borobudur Temple, said a news release from the APSARA National Authority (ANA), a Cambodian agency responsible for managing, protecting and preserving the Angkor complex.

The MoU was inked in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province between ANA's Director General Hang Peou and Hetty Herawati, Director of marketing and business development at the PT Taman Wisata Candi (TWC) Borobudur, Prambanan, and Ratu Boko, also known as In Journey Destination Management (IDM).

"The MoU provides a foundational principle and framework for effective collaboration between the involved parties," the news release said.

"A primary objective is to enhance smart, sustainable and environmental tourism management practices at both world heritage sites," it added.

This initiative is grounded in the principles of equitable and mutual benefits, aligning with the duties, functions, and authorities of both parties, the news release said.

"The aim is to ensure the seamless execution of responsibilities under the World Heritage Programme, committed to be carried out in good faith," it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Located in Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor complex, which currently stands as the most popular tourist attraction in Cambodia, is home to 91 ancient temples built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The Angkor complex attracted a total of 1.02 million international tourists in 2024, generating a gross revenue of 47.8 million US dollars from ticket sales, according to the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.