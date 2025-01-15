Kuwait Participates In Gulf Cybersecurity Forum In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in the first Gulf cybersecurity forum launched on Wednesday in Qatari capital of Doha, under the slogan "Building Capacities and Competencies in Educational Cybersecurity."

Qatari Education Undersecretary, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Naeemi, described the forum as an opportunity or experts in the field from gulf states to discuss latest developments, avenues of cooperation as well as regional and international partnerships.

He stated that in light of the rapid growth and development, cybersecurity became a joint responsibility requiring cooperation to protect data.

Al-Naeemi spoke of the role of AI in cybersecurity saying it helps in predicting threats, analyzing patterns and countering attacks in record time, but misuse could also forum a dangerous threat.

The Ministry official called education a cornerstone to facing such challenges, as it is integral to initiating a promising qualified generation for the safe use of technology and the development of innovative solutions.

As for Gulf Cooperation Council secretariat representative, Maher Al-Saleh, he mentioned that holding such events reflects the growing interest in promoting cyberspace.

He pointed to the establishment of ministerial cybersecurity committee in 2022, and the launch of the 2024-2028 strategy, saying that it aims to protect from cyber threats and enhance infrastructure, as well as raise awareness and encourage innovation in this vital field.

Forum Director General, Dr. Mona Al-Fadhli, she remarked that current day digitization calls for boosting cybersecurity to ensure sustainability and date protection especially at a time of rapidly increasing digital challenges.

She clarified that the forum aims to encourage exchange of expertise, explore latest technologies and solutions as well as add to the skillsets of university and educational institution faculties.

The Doha-hosted event aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the field of cybersecurity and raise awareness about cybersecurity issues.

The forum seeks to increase awareness among university and higher education institution affiliates and equip technical staff in these institutions with practical skills related to cybersecurity. (end)

