KRCS Funds Health Center Project In Southern Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced on Wednesday the initiation of a center project in the southern Iraqi city of Basra.

Dr. Nasser Al-Tannak, Vice Chairman of the Board of KRCS, told KUNA that the project would be constructed at a cost of USD 800,000.

The center would cover an area of 1,000 square meters, consist of two floors, and include laboratories, recovery rooms, anesthesia rooms, and radiology facilities.

Dr. Al-Tannak emphasized that the health center is one of several projects undertaken by the KRCS in Iraq and is expected to serve a significant number of residents in Basra Governorate.

The foundation stone was laid in collaboration with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Baghdad, and the Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra.

Over the years, the KRCS has organized numerous humanitarian campaigns to support the Iraqi people, including donations of mobile clinics, medical equipment, ambulances, and other essential supplies. (end)

