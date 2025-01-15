Minister Al Kaabi Attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Minister of State for energy Affairs H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi took part yesterday in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.
A global sustainability platform, the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is held between 14-18 of January under the patronage of His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.
The event aims to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress. It brings together public private sector decision-makers, and civil society representatives to discuss how to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, collaboration, and impactful solutions.
