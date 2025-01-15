Qatar Makes Great Strides In Public-Private Partnerships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber recently participated in the Global Women Economic Forum and Exhibition, held by the Bahrain Businesswomen's Society in Manama, Bahrain.

Representing Qatar Chamber at the forum was board member and Chairperson of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani. During the forum, Al Ahmadani spoke in a panel discussion titled“The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Empowering Economies”, which delved into the transformative impact of public-private partnerships (PPPs) on economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development at both regional and global levels.

The panel also explored how PPPs drive job creation, foster technological advancements, and elevate global competitiveness, with the aim to building resilient and prosperous economies equipped to face future challenges.

Al Ahmadani said that the State of Qatar has attached great importance to the public-private partnership, especially within the framework of the Qatar National Vision 2030, which underscores the shared responsibility between the government and the private sector to promote economic growth, diversify sources of income and encourage investments.

She also highlighted Law No. 12 of 2020, which regulates public-private partnerships (PPPs) and establishes a supportive legislative environment for such collaborations.

The law provides a robust framework to attract both foreign and local investments, enabling the implementation of innovative projects across various sectors.

“As a result of these efforts, many successful projects have been implemented under the PPP system across various sectors, including infrastructure, education, health, logistics, and others,” she added. She emphasized that future plans for public-private partnerships in Qatar focus on enhancing the investment environment and diversifying the sectors involved in these collaborations. She noted that the scope of partnerships will expand to include new sectors such as food security, renewable energy, technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, alongside continued efforts in health, education, and energy.

She further noted that PPP is a strategic tool for achieving sustainable growth in Qatar, as it enhances efficiency and innovation, and provides an opportunity to exchange experiences between the two sectors.