ABBANK Invests In Backbase To Launch Digital Banking Platform With 100% Customer Migration In 3 Months Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - Backbase , the pioneer in Engagement Banking, has announced that its customer, An Binh Commercial Joint Stock (ABBANK ), has successfully launched a new business digital - ABBANK Business, marking a pivotal step in ABBANK's commitment to supporting all enterprise segments, enhancing customer-centric digital experiences across Vietnam. With this launch, ABBANK provides business owners with enterprise-grade and digital banking capabilities through the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, leveling the playing field and delivering a seamless, secure platform for business growth and financial management.



This platform adoption represents one of ABBANK's bold moves in the digital space, simplifying banking for SMEs and entrepreneurs through a fast, secure, app-based service. ABBANK Business delivers three core business values: superior management, fast and secure functionality, and a seamless user experience. Key features for the launch phase include customizable account numbers, quick bill payments for utilities, international money transfers, and a dashboard that provides an easy overview of assets, interest rate updates, and recent transaction information. With the agile working model, the advanced features are under developed in parallel for the optimal customer experience.



Transforming Banking Efficiency and Accessibility for SMEs



The new platform launch follows a seamless three-month migration, during which ABBANK transitioned 100% of its existing business banking clients to the new platform without disruption. Now, 88% of these most active customers use the app as their primary banking channel. Building on Backbase's Engagement Banking Platform, the app offers SMEs a streamlined, user-friendly experience tailored to the unique demands of business banking.



Building Digital Expertise for Sustainable Growth



Over the last one-year ABBANK has attracted hundreds of talents in technology & data for the digital transformation drive.



“ABBANK Business is a strong testament to our customer centricity strategy, building solutions from insights to meet corporate clients' needs. The new application makes banking easy, safe and convenient for our clients while enhancing ABBANK's efficiency and enabling us to achieve transformative SME digital banking goals. Backbase platform, on which ABBANK Business is built, provides such robust architecture we need to deliver for our clients," said Pham Duy Hieu, CEO, ABBANK.



ABBANK Digital & Data is organized around four strategic pillars - Customer Experience, Data, Technology, and Agile to differentiate ABBANK's services and enable rapid go-to-market which adapts to evolving customer needs, enhancing the digital experience for SMEs.



“ABBANK's digital transformation is driven by its collaborative development approach and adaptability. By adopting an anchor platform and establishing a Center of Excellence with in-house expertise, ABBANK has laid the groundwork for successful, sustained digital transformation. Their efforts were recognized with the Excellence in Customer Experience Optimization Award at our annual Customer Engagement Awards in October last year - a well-deserved achievement,” said Riddhi Dutta, Regional Vice President, Asia, Backbase.



Supporting ABBANK's Vision of Empowering SMEs



ABBANK's mission is to foster Vietnam's economic growth by empowering SMEs with essential tools for success. By launching ABBANK Business on Backbase's platform, ABBANK aims to extend its impact among SMEs and entrepreneurs who prioritize digital convenience and robust financial support. With this milestone, ABBANK reinforces its role as a trusted financial partner for businesses and entrepreneurs in Vietnam, supporting them with the innovation, security, and service levels essential for success in a digital-first world.









MENAFN15012025003551001712ID1109092266