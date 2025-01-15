Egypt Working With Qatar, US To Secure Gaza Ceasefire: Badr Abdelatty

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt is working tirelessly with the State of Qatar and the United States to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, said Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty.

Abdelatty made the remarks during a joint press with Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel in Cairo on Tuesday.

He pointed to the ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a deal that would ensure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and prisoners. Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt is working tirelessly with Qatar and in close cooperation with the US administration to finalize this deal and spare the blood of the Palestinian people.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister said the conditions are extremely catastrophic, with the number of martyrs exceeding 45,000, in addition to 15,000 bodies still under the rubble and not yet recovered, and 100,000 injured.

The time has come for both parties to show the political will to swiftly reach a ceasefire agreement that could have been reached several months ago, sparing civilians and innocents from the fate they have endured, he added.

For his part, Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel said that his country supports the two-state solution, peace and the Palestinians' right to live peacefully.