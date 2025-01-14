New York Association Of Collaborative Professionals Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week® from March 3-9, 2025.

- Melissa GoodsteinNY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Association of Collaborative Professionals will participate in Divorce With Respect Week® March 3-9 2025. During Divorce With Respect Week® members of the New York Association of Collaborative Professionals will offer free 30 minute divorce consultations. These consultations are for anyone facing divorce and interested in learning more about their options, including Collaborative Divorce.Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide effort to educate and spread awareness on Collaborative Divorce. Collaborative Divorce is an option for divorce that keeps the case out of court and allows the divorcing couple to make important divorce decisions based on the best interests of their family. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce or to find a professional in your area for a free consultation, go to .“Through Collaborative Divorce, we offer a cooperative, respectful approach that focuses on mutual understanding and fair outcomes-helping families transition with respect and integrity,” said Melissa Goodstein, board of directors president at The New York Association of Collaborative Professionals.The New York Association of Collaborative Professionals is an interdisciplinary association of divorce professionals in the fields of law, finance, and mental health. The association advocates for a client-centered approach that enables divorcing couples to resolve conflicts in a non-adversarial way that preserves their respect and dignity. You can learn more about the New York Association of Collaborative Professionals at .

