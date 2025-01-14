Claive Roadmap 2025: Driving The Future Of Confidential Computing And AI On Secret Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Claive is a trailblazing initiative that brings trusted AI services to the forefront of privacy-first technology. By addressing critical privacy concerns in artificial intelligence, Claive ensures users can interact with AI models without fear of data leaks or unauthorized access. Its decentralized secures data across the entire AI stack, including:



Confidential Large Language Models (LLMs)

Confidential Agents Confidential Payments

With privacy woven into its fabric, Claive offers end-to-end confidentiality, making AI trustworthy for all.

Claive's 2025 Roadmap: Pioneering Privacy in AI

The Claive roadmap outlines its journey to deliver groundbreaking capabilities, divided into four focus areas:

: Building a robust foundation for secure operations.: Introducing powerful, confidential AI solutions.: Empowering developers with intuitive tools and resources.: Establishing sustainable mechanisms for growth and reward.

While the roadmap remains flexible to adapt to new opportunities, here's what's planned:

Q1 2025: Laying the Foundations

In the first quarter, Claive will establish its initial infrastructure, tools, and functionalities. Key deliverables include:



Developer API (Preview) : Launch of the first API, enabling developers to interact with Confidential LLM workers.

Infrastructure Rollout :



Deployment of essential on-chain and off-chain components.



Smart contracts integrated with Secret Network.

Basic Confidential LLM worker functionalities.

Initial AI Models : Release of foundational LLMs, with plans to expand into multi-modal capabilities.

Developer Tools :



Python SDK (compatible with LangChain) for creating AI agents. Developer Portal to manage API keys, onboard, and pay for services.

Q2-Q3 2025: Expanding Capabilities

The focus shifts to enhancing functionality and broadening the platform's offerings:



Confidential Agents : Enabling developers to deploy their secure AI agents within TEEs.

Worker Management Portal : Tools for infrastructure providers to register and manage their Workers.

On-Chain Key Management System (KMS) : A decentralized solution for encryption key management via Secret Contracts.

Expanded API Compatibility : Supporting broader standards, including OpenAI APIs.

Model Fine-Tuning : Allowing users to customize and deploy models.

Multi-Modality : Adding support for audio, images, and video capabilities.

Confidential Payments : Secure payment methods using confidential tokens on Secret Network. Developer Portal Enhancements : Improved functionality and user experience.

Q4 2025 and Beyond: Continuous Innovation

The final quarter will see the introduction of advanced features and an emphasis on economic sustainability:



Confidential Shared Vector Storage : Secure shared databases designed for private Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) workflows.

Additional AI Models : Integration of the latest AI advancements.

Enhanced SDKs : New tools to support building and managing Confidential Agents.

Economic Model Development :



SCRT staking requirements for worker operation. Protocol rewards for node operators.

Why

Claive Matters

2025 is shaping up to be a transformative year for AI, driven by the convergence of artificial intelligence and Trusted Execution Environments. Claive stands at this intersection, ready to deliver innovations that prioritize privacy, trust, and decentralization. By partnering with Secret Network, Claive ensures a future where developers and users alike can confidently embrace AI.

Together, we are building the foundation for a more private, secure, and intelligent world. Stay tuned as we continue to lead the charge in Decentralized Confidential Computing and trusted AI solutions.

About Secret Network

Secret Network

is the first blockchain with data privacy by default, enabling secure and scalable decentralized applications. By combining encryption with blockchain technology, Secret Network protects sensitive data while empowering developers to build privacy-preserving applications for a wide range of use cases. The network also pioneers privacy-focused AI solutions through its newly launched Claive AI platform, which leverages confidential computing to ensure secure and private artificial intelligence interactions. Together, Secret Network and Claive AI are redefining the standards for privacy and security in both blockchain and AI ecosystems.

