Lumen Technologies Announces Q4 Earnings Release Date

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN ), a global integrated solutions provider that unleashes the world's digital potential, will publish its fourth-quarter results following close on Feb. 4, 2025. A live broadcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations page at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial highlights, including the company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials, will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is unleashing the world's digital potential. We ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen uses the scale of our network to help companies realize AI's full potential. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, managed service, and digital platform capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow.

