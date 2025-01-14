Grassroots Project Launches Funding Opportunity To Empower Disability Advocacy Coalitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logos of Administration for Community Living and The Grassroots Project

Human Services Research Institute

The Grassroots Project, funded by the Administration for Community Living, announces a new funding opportunity to support disability advocates.

- Kate Brady, Co-Director of The Grassroots Project

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) launched The Grassroots Project , a national initiative funded by the Administration for Community Living (ACL) designed to support and elevate disability advocacy across the United States, in 2024. With funding from ACL, this national grassroots effort supports people with disabilities in impacting change through individual advocacy and local and state coalition advocacy and action.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY FOR ADVOCACY GROUPS

The Grassroots Project is offering a funding opportunity for state and local advocacy and action coalitions to advance their work in the disability community. This initiative provides critical resources to advance grassroots advocacy efforts and ensure that the voices of disabled people shape policies and services in their states and communities.

This funding is intended to empower grassroots organizations to:

.Strengthen their advocacy efforts.

.Develop innovative strategies to address critical issues facing disabled individuals.

.Foster collaborative networks within and across communities.

“This is a tremendous opportunity from ACL to invest in the power of connecting disabled people to have a voice in and control over their lives through grassroots impact on systems of support,” said Kate Brady, Co-Director of The Grassroots Project.

Interested coalitions must submit their applications by January 20, 2025. More details about the funding opportunity and application process can be found on .

DRIVING ADVOCACY WITH "NOTHING ABOUT US WITHOUT US"

At its core, The Grassroots Project champions the mantra“Nothing About Us Without Us,” reinforcing the belief that disabled individuals should lead the conversations and decisions that impact their lives. By investing in grassroots advocacy, HSRI and ACL aim to create a more inclusive and equitable society where all individuals can thrive in their communities.

For more information about The Grassroots Project and the funding opportunity, please contact: ....

ABOUT THE GRASSROOTS PROJECT

The Grassroots Project leverages a multi-system approach to:

.Develop structures, processes, and relationships to cultivate the next generation of cross-disability, cross-generational, and culturally diverse advocacy leaders.

.Connect, grow, and strengthen networks of grassroots advocacy and action coalitions to enhance their capacity to advocate for improvements in community-living supports.

The initiative is guided by a National Advocacy and Action Coalition, which includes key organizations such as the National Council on Independent Living, the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities, the National Association of State Head Injury Administrators, and the Self-Advocacy Resource and Technical Assistance Center, among others.

ABOUT HSRI

Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) is dedicated to improving the systems that change lives by promoting innovation, advancing equity, and amplifying the voices of individuals with lived experience in the human services field. HSRI collaborates with local, state, and national organizations to drive positive change in aging, behavioral health, disability, housing, family services, and population health.

ABOUT THE ADMINISTRATION FOR COMMUNITY LIVING

The Administration for Community Living (ACL) works to ensure that older adults and people with disabilities can live where they choose, with whom they choose, and fully participate in their communities. ACL funds services and supports, invests in research and education, and drives innovation to make this vision a reality.

Laura Bernas

Human Services Research Institute

+1 617-844-2542

...

