How Cascale's Membership Requirements Can Mobilize Change
Date
1/14/2025 2:00:48 PM
In this latest blog Cascale's Executive Vice President, Andrew Martin shares insights on the organization's membership requirements, which were designed to unite our global members across brands, retailers, manufacturers, and affiliates – to address the industry's most pressing challenges. Martin highlights how these guidelines are driving real impact across the global consumer goods industry; from reducing GHG emissions to improving labor practices, our members are uniting around shared goals and making measurable progress.
