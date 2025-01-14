2025 NCR All Star Tournaments Kick Off In Atlanta This Weekend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Collegiate Rugby Showcases Top Talent in Men's and Women's Tournaments at Silverbacks Park

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 National Collegiate Rugby (NCR ) All Star tournaments will kick off this weekend with the Men's All Star at Silverbacks Park in Atlanta. The two-day event, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, will feature 8 All Star teams and 5 Rising Star teams. The Women's All Star 7s Tournament will follow on Jan. 25-26, featuring 11 All Star teams and 4 Rising Star teams.The tournaments showcase the best emerging talent in collegiate rugby, with the Men's All Star event featuring XVs competition and the Women's All Star 7s event highlighting high-paced 7s competition. In addition, the Rising Star competitions will highlight rising talent from DII, DIII and newer DI and DI-AA players.Event Details-Men's All Star Tournament: Jan. 18-19 at Silverbacks Park, Atlanta-Women's All Star 7s Tournament: Jan. 25-26 at Silverbacks Park, Atlanta-Full Men's Rosters: Available Thursday, Jan. 11, at ncr-Women's Rosters: Available Tuesday, Jan. 23-Live Streaming: All stadium matches will stream live on The Rugby Network+ with a TRN+ ticket, and outer field matches will stream live on NCR's YouTube channel.The tournaments are an opportunity to witness the best collegiate rugby athletes in action, both from established teams and the rising stars eager to make their mark. For more information, please visit .ABOUTNational Collegiate Rugby (NCR) is committed to the growth and development of collegiate rugby, supporting teams, student-athletes and coaches at every level. NCR serves 650 men's and women's clubs and 20,000 members, providing opportunities for new players and fans to engage with the sport while offering top-tier competition for the nation's best athletes.

