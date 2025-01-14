REPULS: The Leading Personal Defense Spray So Effective It's Used In Hospitals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Crotega Safety Solutions, LLC ("Crotega") proudly announces the launch of RepulsDefenseSpray , your new go-to source for the groundbreaking self-defense spray, REPULS. This revolutionary, eco-friendly, water-based spray is engineered to have a long-range capacity, eliminates risks for the person using it, and is safe for indoor use, making it the superior choice for personal defense.

Founder and CEO Jody Allen Crowe declared, "We developed REPULS with a mission to empower individuals by providing a safer alternative to traditional self-defense products. This groundbreaking spray sets a new benchmark for responsible and effective personal protection."

About Crotega Safety Solutions:

REPULS Defense Spray is a cutting-edge personal protection solution designed to provide a safer, non-lethal alternative to traditional self-defense products. With a focus on innovation, responsibility, and effectiveness, REPULS empowers individuals to protect themselves confidently while promoting safety and reducing harm. Developed with advanced technology, REPULS sets a new standard in personal protection, delivering peace of mind in an ever-changing world. Whether for personal use or professional security, REPULS is committed to redefining self-defense with integrity and care.

