Chertoff Group Hires Two Senior Directors And Appoints Senior Advisors

Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chertoff Group today announced new additions to the team including David Evo n, Senior Director, Security Risk & Resilience and Geoffrey Kintzer , Senior Director Geopolitical & Regulatory Risk , and the appointment of two senior advisors - Daniel W. Sutherland and Jennifer Ewbank .

David Evon has held notable roles in both and private - most recently as Chief of Europe Operations for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, overseeing FBI operations and engagement in more than 25 countries. Evon served in various leadership positions with the FBI's Counterterrorism Division focused on Global Operations and Special Operations in the Middle East. At The Chertoff Group, Evon will support Fortune 500 companies, family offices and global organizations in managing and mitigating complex risks.

Geoffrey Kintzer most recently served as the Director of Customer Experience at a supply chain risk intelligence company, advising Fortune 500 firms on Supply Chain Risk Management assessments and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies. He also worked as a management consultant for PwC, supporting clients across both public sector and commercial markets. Earlier in his career, he served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. At The Chertoff Group, he will work with clients to provide expertise on supply chain risk management and other regulatory risk issues.

“David and Geoffrey bring invaluable experience to our team,” said Eddie Everett, CEO of Strategic Advisory Services.“Their skill sets and capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to serve our clients.”

Daniel Sutherland most recently served as Director and Associate General Counsel at Meta. Previously he served as chief counsel at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. At The Chertoff Group, Sutherland will consult with cybersecurity clients.

National security leader Jennifer Ewbank is best known for her recent tenure as Deputy Director of CIA for Digital Innovation. In that role, she led the transformation of one of the world's most sophisticated and secure digital technology ecosystems and leveraged its capabilities to ensure the U.S.'s competitive advantage against its adversaries. She will apply her expertise to enhance the firm's Federal Strategy capabilities.

Chertoff Group CEO Chad Sweet said,“We are excited to welcome Dan and Jennifer, whose federal and private sector backgrounds will further strengthen our consulting expertise.”

Additionally, the following employees were promoted effective January 1, 2025: Scott Gibson to Managing Director, Brian Hess to Senior Director, Adriana Petrillo to Senior Director, Brendan North to Director, Ian Lodge to Senior Associate and Jacob Arnett to Associate.

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global leader in security. Our team of recognized experts helps organizations to manage cyber, physical, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Through our business development practice, we enable our clients to gain competitive advantage and accelerate growth. Our private equity business focuses on investments in companies in the defense technology, government services and cybersecurity sectors.

Together we enable a more secure world.

Learn more at Chertoffgroup.com and follow The Chertoff Group on LinkedIn .

