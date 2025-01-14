In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel In Sonamarg
Date
1/14/2025 2:04:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir which will make the tourist resort accessible round the year.
After inaugurating the Rs 2,700 crore project, the prime minister went inside the tunnel and interacted with the project officials. He also met the construction workers who worked meticulously amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present at the inauguration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: J&K Information Department
Photo credits: J&K Information Department
Photo credits: J&K Information Department
Photo credits: Narendra Modi/X
Photo credits: Narendra Modi/X
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: Abid Bhat
Photo credits: J&K Information Department
MENAFN14012025000215011059ID1109087131
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.