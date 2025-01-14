In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel In Sonamarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir which will make the resort accessible round the year.

After inaugurating the Rs 2,700 crore project, the prime minister went inside the tunnel and interacted with the project officials. He also met the workers who worked meticulously amid harsh conditions to complete the tunnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present at the inauguration.

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: J&K Information Department

Photo credits: J&K Information Department

Photo credits: J&K Information Department

Photo credits: Narendra Modi/X

Photo credits: Narendra Modi/X

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: Abid Bhat

Photo credits: J&K Information Department

ADVERTISEMENT