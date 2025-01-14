Vijay Laxmi Traders Unveils Affordable ESD Workstations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On January 13, 2025, Vijay Laxmi Traders is proud to announce that it has rolled out it's first ever ESD Workstation (fully furnished and equipped with all necessary safety equipment). It is now ready to be sold into the in nominal prices. The company has initially planned to sell the workbenches from the capital city – New Delhi and afterwards shifting the production gradually to other parts of the country including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and other cities too.



ESD Workstation also known as ESD Workbench or most commonly as ESD Table is a multi-purpose, versatile equipment for performing tasks such as electronic assembling, handling and testing. These tables are specially designed such that no Electro-Static Discharge (ESD) happens and destroy the precious electronics. The workbench is:

. Properly connected to the Ground station, for effective earthing of excess charges.

. Fully equipped with utilities such as Electrical supply (230V, 50Hz), Tube Lights, Drawer, ESD Mats installed on table top (with 3 layers having 2mm thickness and that too connected to ground) and a Grounding cord connecting it to the ground.

. Having dimensions of 1800mm (Width) x 750mm (Length) x 1800mm (Height). Although, these dimensions can be customized on customer's demand.

. Made of Mild Steel & Aluminium body with power coated on it. Lusty and shiny appearance with strength makes it a good choice.



Directions for usage

A user should properly use the table for maximum productivity and safety from ESD phenomena. Always make sure to:

. Use the table solely. In case it is shared by two, avoid making physical contact unless both are properly grounded.

. Always work with ESD Wrist straps ON. This connects the body to ground zero potential point reducing the risks of charges coming in contact with sensitive electronics.

. Check the table is connected to grounding station through a well-tested grounding cord.

. Always work on the table desk with a ESD mat placed on it. It is a compulsion without which ESD table would not operate properly.



Deliveries and Customer's Testimonials

The company has delivered the product to many clients sitting in different parts of the country. Some of the notable clients with their testimonies are:

Vivek Sharma from Delhi (Rated 5 stars) purchased 6 tables and reviewed –“I liked their commitment towards work, promptness and quality service. The product is best in quality and most affordable in price”.

Shantanu Deshpande from Nashik (Rated 4.5 stars) purchased 3 tables and reviewed –“Got the ESD Workbenches installed in most affordable prices”.

P Rangarajan from Bangaluru (Rated 5 Stars) purchased 5 tables and reviewed –“Would appreciate the quick service of the company. The quality is outstanding and excellent follow up. Well done Guys”.



Pricing & Availability

The cost of the ESD workbench is most affordable in the market. It comes with the starting price of just Rs. 27,500 only. As customer demands to increase the dimensions or add more features to the table, the prices are expected to go higher. This table is always available in dissembled form for convenience in transportation and assembled at the site only. For more information, visit the product page –



About the Company

The company deals in ESD products that can be categorized in flooring, apparels, furniture and miscellaneous products. Some of the top products are ESD Mats and Tiles, ESD Workstation, chairs, stools, ESD Wristbands, ESD Aprons, gloves, etc. The company also avails Epoxy coating services and ESD flooring installation services with the one of the best installing teams in the nation.

So far the firm has completed some major projects with technology giants like Oppo, Uno Minda, Vivo, Techno Telocom etc. and counting more.



