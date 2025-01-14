Replacement Of Defective 120Mm Mortars Underway Smetanin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian of Defense has received 32,400 120mm mortars to replace 54,000 defective ones that were withdrawn. The corrected all deficiencies at its own expense.

This was announced during a briefing by Herman Smetanin, for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"In December, we produced the first 1,400 mortars and delivered them to two or three military units. They tested them and deemed them suitable for use. Subsequently, the enterprise manufactured the next batch. In total, during December and early January, the Ministry of Defense received 32,400 mortars to replace the 54,000 defective ones," Smetanin said.

Smetanin outlined the main issues identified by the commission that inspected the defective ammunition.

First, incompatibility of the mortar's external diameter with design requirements. "It was slightly smaller, allowing propellant gases to pass between the mortar and the barrel of the launcher. Currently, the enterprise has implemented a 100% incoming inspection process for all components received from subcontractors, as some of them handle metal processing on their own. Now, we fully verify everything directly at the manufacturing site of the final product," the minister noted.

The second issue pertained to the gunpowder, which had altered its explosive properties. According to Smetanin, this occurred due to improper storage conditions.

"We conducted laboratory analysis of the gunpowder. The moisture content was not within the required parameters. This was caused by the packaging, which, in our opinion, was of substandard quality. If the gunpowder was stored in unsuitable conditions, it absorbed moisture," the minister explained.

This defect has been addressed by replacing the packaging with a more hermetically sealed version that includes an additional lacquer layer. The new packaging is being tested for durability by submerging it in water for 10 hours.

Additionally, the manufacturer upgraded the detonation mechanism. "The outdated V-429 fuse was replaced with the standard M-12 fuse for 120mm mortars, which is now domestically produced. This means we are equipping the mortars with new fuses manufactured in the same month as the final ammunition. Each mortar now features a new fuse, an updated primary charge, and a full verification of all geometric parameters," Smetanin explained.

He also emphasized that the full financial responsibility for producing the new batch of ammunition lies with the manufacturer.

"The manufacturer is covering 100% of the replacement costs. As part of a criminal investigation, it will be determined whether financial liability lies with a specific individual or a group of officials. For now, our main task is to resume production as quickly as possible," the minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, in November, Ukrainian defenders received a batch of defective mortars produced by Ukroboronprom. The Ministry of Defense is investigating the causes of the malfunctioning 120mm mortars and has suspended the use of these batches within the Armed Forces.