Qatar Media Center Launches Training For The Elderly

Doha: The of Culture's Qatar Center (QMC) announced on Monday the launch of a training program tailored for the elderly.

Due to kick off January 20, in collaboration with the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), the program features a series of workshops on mobile photography, TV appearance, public speaking and dealing with mobile apps.

QMC Director Iman Al Kaabi said the program comes within the framework of the QMC's keenness to provide what can contribute to achieving enjoyment and benefit for the elderly, and for the program to be part of the centers message in consolidating the relationship with the elderly.

