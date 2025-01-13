David-Panama Train: How Many Months Will The First Phase Last?
Date
1/13/2025 2:14:33 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
In a historic event for Panama, the government signed the contract for the development of the master plan for the train that will connect the city of David with the capital, known as the David-Panama Train.
This ambitious project, promoted by President José Raúl Mulino, promises to revolutionize the country's transportation and economy. The route the train will travel is shown on the map below:
'The Panamanian government has taken a firm step towards the construction of the David-Panama Train
by signing a technical advisory contract with the American company AECOM USA.
The amount of B/.2.2 million, is for the review and update of the project's Master Plan.
The National Railway Secretariat of Panama reported that the contract contemplates a total period of 210 calendar days (approximately seven months) to complete the three phases of the master plan, although the first two phases are expected to be ready in the next six months.
Details of the phases of the David-Panama Train contract
The work will be divided into the following phases:
Phase 1: Criteria evaluation and preliminary analysis
Cost: B/.1,117,080.00
Approach: Review of initial data and technical criteria.
Phase 2: Master Plan Development
Cost: B/.1,117,080.00
Focus: Demand studies, conceptual design and budget estimates.
Phase 3 (Optional): Pre-feasibility study
Cost: B/.685,709.50
Focus: Analysis of a priority section with 20% engineering progress.
A Key Project for National Development
President José Raúl Mulino, who was the honorary witness during the signing of the contract, stressed that this train“is a dream come true that will connect the country, boosting the economy and generating prosperity for all Panamanians.”
The initial phase will also include significant updates to the original 2019 master plan, such as consideration of a stretch connecting Panama Pacifico with the capital and the extension of the train from David to the border at Paso Canoas.
Sustainability and Innovation
The project design will focus on environmental sustainability, integration with productive sectors and the search for alternatives to cross the Panama Canal, either through a bridge or a new tunnel independent of Metro Line 3.
MENAFN13012025000218011062ID1109085618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.