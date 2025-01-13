Endangered Fish Spotted In Qatari Waters

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Environment and Climate Change has confirmed that Qatari waters are home to 26 species of near-threatened or endangered rays.

The Ministry said in a post on its official X account that, a scientific team from the Wildlife Development Department at the Ministry documented the spotted eagle ray, a species classified as close to extinction, gliding over coral reefs.

The team also discovered endangered honeycomb stingray, which was sheltering inside marine debris among small coral reefs in the eastern waters of Qatar.

MENAFN13012025000067011011ID1109085541