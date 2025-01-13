Amir, Hamas Delegation Review Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received the delegation of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas to the negotiations on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The delegation was headed by Dr. Khalil Al Hayya.

During the audience, the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, aimed at achieving a long-term truce in the Strip, were reviewed.

His Highness reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

