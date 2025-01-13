Veeva To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced participation in the following investor conference:

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Brian Van Wagener, CFO, and

Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy, will present on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit

website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gunnar Hansen

Veeva Systems Inc.

267-460-5839

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.

781-366-7617

[email protected]

SOURCE Veeva Systems

