Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Vehicle Windshield (ASP-432)
Date
1/13/2025 10:46:51 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic way to control the amount of sunlight entering a vehicle through the front windshield," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the SUN GLASS WINDSHIELD. My design helps you maintain a comfortable and glare-free view while driving."
The invention provides a self-adjusting windshield for sunlight protection while traveling. In doing so, it eliminates sunlight glare while traveling at dusk and dawn. As a result, it increases eye comfort and safety. It also reduces the risk of visibility-related accidents. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.
The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-432, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.