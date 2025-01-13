Imago Rehab Secures Patent For Innovative Rehabilitation Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wearable device is expected to have a significant impact on the field of rehabilitation, offering new possibilities for patients and therapists alike.

Chris Dugan, CEO of Imago Rehab

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Imago Rehab, a leading innovator in rehabilitation technology, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded a patent for its groundbreaking wearable device designed to assist patients facing motor impairment resulting from neurological disease and injury. The patent, U.S. Patent No. 012186210B2 titled“Wearable Device Including a Sensor-Actuated Soft Actuator and Method for Actuation,” was awarded to Imago Rehab's strategic partner, Harvard University, and, as the exclusive rights owner of the patent, recognizes Imago's unique approach to combining soft actuators, sensors, and a novel actuation method to provide personalized and effective home-based rehabilitation therapy.

The newly awarded patent reinforces Imago Rehab's commitment to revolutionizing rehabilitation and patient recovery through cutting-edge solutions. It focuses on using soft robotics to enhance the long-term impact of physical and occupational therapy, improve patient recovery and outcomes, and make rehabilitation more accessible, particularly among individuals with limited access to transportation and quality rehabilitation options.

“We are thrilled to receive this patent, which validates our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patients' lives,” said Conor Walsh, Paul A. Maeder Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the John A. Paulson Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Co-Founder of Imago Rehab.“This technology has the potential to revolutionize rehabilitation by providing a more comfortable, effective, and accessible solution for individuals recovering from injuries or living with disabilities.”

Beyond its significant impact on rehabilitation, this third patent further enhances Imago Rehab's robust telehealth platform. This platform combines AI, robotics, and clinician-led care to offer new possibilities for patients and therapists. Its innovative design and personalized approach to therapy promise faster recovery times, improved outcomes, and a better quality of life for individuals seeking to regain hand and finger function.

“As we continue to raise the capital required to bring our services to patients across the country, this patent represents a significant milestone for Imago Rehab,” said Chris Dugan, CEO of Imago Rehab.“Our mission has always been to empower patients and practitioners with tools that drive better, faster recovery. This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our team.”

About Imago Rehab

Imago Rehab offers a revolutionary telerehabilitation platform, born out of Harvard University, designed to provide comprehensive and specialized therapy for individuals recovering from neurological and cardiovascular conditions. Imago Rehab currently offers a range of benefits that can significantly enhance the recovery journey, improve limb function, increase independence, and promote mobility.

Imago's physical, occupational, and speech therapy combines the expertise of specialized clinicians with AI, robotics, and computer vision technology. It is delivered 100% remotely, allowing patients to access therapy sessions from the comfort and convenience of their homes.

