With Technological Accumulation As The Axis And Brand Execution As The Core, THUNDEROBOT Debuts At CES 2025

CES 2025, the international consumer show, kicked off in Las Vegas of America from January 7th to January 10th, 2025. With more than 130,000 attendees and over 4,800 companies, this four-day show is the largest and most influential science and in the world.

THUNDEROBOT released seven flagship new products at this CES 2025, including the THUNDEROBOT ZERO, THUNDEROBOT Radiant series, and MACHENIKE Light series.







Among them, THUNDEROBOT ZERO 18 as the top flagship esports features the latest Intel's Core Ultra 200HX (codenamed Arrow Lake-HX) processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU. Another eye-catching product is the MACHENIKE Light 16 Pro, which is available with the highly awaited NVIDIA's GeForce RTXTM 5090 laptop GPU, gaining much attention for its remarkable performance and unique design.

In addition to showcasing the comprehensive product matrix of the brand, THUNDEROBOT expanded the overseas blueprint of“THUNDEROBOT GAMERS” by leveraging the characteristic localized ecosystem development and fan-focused brand management. This strategy has facilitated a holistic layout of the global market encompassing both product offerings and a deeply rooted humanistic ethos. By conveying a win-win philosophy of“user first” and“cooperation first” to international partners, THUNDEROBOT has won the attention and recognition of numerous users and industry professionals alike.

Upholding the concept of“Born for Gaming” and aiming to be the top brand in high-end gaming equipment, THUNDEROBOT has created a new esports ecosystem. Adhering to the philosophy of“No Interaction, No Development; No Public Testing, No Product Launch,” THUNDEROBOT can meet diverse user needs through extensive interaction and research. With a high-end strategy, THUNDEROBOT has broadened its offerings from laptops to the full-fledged scene with desktops and other hardware peripherals after years of development. Further, based on all of these, THUNDEROBOT has established scenario-based esports experience centers and industrial parks to continually push the boundaries of the esports industry and become a leading esports brand.







For instance, THUNDEROBOT declared its first foray into the smart glasses arena by delivering the world's first full-color waveguide optical AI+AR smart glasses, featuring a Micro OLED display and a 48MP camera, to promise real-time information and immersive AR experiences. In terms of peripherals, THUNDEROBOT also launched an array of flagship new products, including the world's first MACHENIKE G6 Pro with the hot swappable structure of joysticks and THUNDEROBOT G80 gaming controllers with modular design, expanding the versatility of joysticks and brings a more enjoyable experience for players.

THUNDEROBOT has continuously won international awards in terms of product design and technological innovation to show its hard-core strength. In 2019, the Black Knight II Generation won the Black Gold Award of Desktop Gaming Entertainment Product Award. Moreover, Dino got the 2018 Black Gold Award, ZERO gaming laptop received the 2022 Red Dot Design Award, and the MACHENIKE Light 16 gaming laptop got the 2023 iF Design Award, enhancing brand honors. Some new products have also been fully displayed in CES 2025, which means that THUNDEROBOT has kept trying technological empowerment to achieve product iteration and capacity breakthrough while never stopping the pace of technology upgrading.







Furthermore, by capitalizing on the burgeoning esports ecosystem, a globally trending developmental module, THUNDEROBOT has swiftly realized business expansion. Its associated business has arrived in over 40 global countries and regions, forging in-depth collaborations with professional IT distributors to form close partnerships. It has joined multiple e-commerce platforms like Mercado Libre, AliExpress, Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, TikTok, and Temu. Additionally, it has built up a comprehensive product matrix encompassing laptops, peripherals, and diverse peripheral products. As of now, its overseas business income constitutes 20% of its total revenue.

In 2025, THUNDEROBOT will persist in embodying the research-oriented role of the“World Brand Laboratory”, while its international esports industrial center will also establish a closed-loop ecosystem encompassing the entire esports industry chain. By delivering cutting-edge, intelligent, and professional smart esports solutions to every corner of the world, THUNDEROBOT aims to realize brand breakthroughs. Predictably, regardless of future market dynamics, THUNDEROBOT, possessing cutting-edge characteristics and pioneering spirit, will explore more possibilities together with the world's esports industry.





