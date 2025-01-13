Sumo Sushi & Bento Unveils Exciting January Offers

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE: As we step into the new year, Sumo Sushi & Bento is thrilled to announce a trio of tempting promotions sure to delight sushi and noodle enthusiasts across the UAE. With offers that cater to diverse palates and preferences, January 2025 is set to be a month of culinary celebration at all Sumo Sushi & Bento locations.

Spend 60, Get a Free Roll offer is an enticing deal that promises to satisfy your sushi cravings without stretching your budget. For every purchase of 60 AED made through the Sumo Sushi & Bento mobile app, customers will receive a free sushi roll of their choice. Options include fan favourites such as the California Roll, Sweet Potato Crunch Roll, and the zesty Dynamite Roll, among others. This offer is perfect for those looking to enjoy high-quality sushi delivered right to their doorstep.

Celebrate with the Miyage Box offer is designed to be a conversation starter at any gathering. This beautifully curated box includes 16 pieces of sushi, featuring a variety of rolls such as the Salmon Crispy Roll, Spicy Bangkok Roll, Shimin Samurai, Green Dragon Roll and many more. Each roll is meticulously crafted with fresh, premium ingredients, ensuring every bite is a taste of sushi craftsmanship. Available for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery, the Miyage Box is an ideal choice for family dinners or as a thoughtful gift to sushi-loving friends.

Sumo Sushi & Bento also presents the much-anticipated Noodle Fest, showcasing an exquisite selection of ramen and noodle dishes. From the savory depths of Chicken Shoyu Ramen to the innovative Seafood Truffle Ramen, and the warming spices of Tom Yum Ramen, the festival offers something to warm everyone this winter.

All promotions are subject to terms and conditions and are available at all Sumo Sushi & Bento branches through January. Whether you’re a sushi lover or a noodle enthusiast, Sumo Sushi & Bento’s January offerings are crafted to enhance your dining experience and start the new year with exceptional taste and unmatched value.

For regular patrons, Sumo Mobile App is a most simple and convenient way to earn loyalty points. Collect Kenji Coins for every order and redeem them for FREE food and drinks (1 AED= 1 Kenji Coin). You can redeem the rewards without any minimum spend. Enjoy!



The special offers are available from 11am to 11pm at all Sumo Sushi & Bento outlets. For Booking, visit , download the Sumo Sushi App or call 800-7866(SUMO)





