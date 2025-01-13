The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 Makes Calls Clearer Than Ever with AI

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Most wireless earbuds focus on music. But, the FreeBuds Pro 4 proves to have some crazy tricks up its sleeve that drastically improve call quality. It uses next-gen AI-powered noise cancellation to silence the background noise and capture your voice with impeccable clarity. It's so quiet, the person on the other end will have no idea where you are talking from. That said, the FreeBuds Pro 4 is great for music. They come with a dual-driver system that improves the quality by leaps and bounds. However, the first time you see the FreeBuds Pro 4, what impresses you the most is the design. But more on that later.



Noise-Free Conversations

Taking calls with Bluetooth earbuds on a packed train or at a rock concert once sounded like science fiction. But with the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, it's a reality. These earbuds can cancel out up to 100 dB of noise during calls while preserving your voice clarity. For context, that's as loud as a lawnmower. Thanks to a cutting-edge AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm, the FreeBuds Pro 4 can distinguish between your voice and the surrounding environment, filtering out background noise without compromising clarity.



The earbuds use a quad-microphone system, three of which focus on isolating human voices, complemented by a bone-conducting microphone that enhances accuracy by capturing sound closer to the inner ear. This means you can confidently take business calls in a hotel lobby, chat during a layover, or manage conference calls on the move—all without worrying about distractions. The FreeBuds Pro 4 ensures your conversations are crystal clear.



For added convenience, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 also supports Head Motion Controls, allowing users to answer or reject calls with a simple nod or shake of the head—making hands-free calls easier than ever.



The Sound That Will Make You Sit Up

Thanks to the groundbreaking Dual-Driver True Sound, these earbuds create an auditory experience that’s nothing short of incredible. Basically, two separate drivers handle different parts of the sound spectrum. It's all about the details, from booming bass to crisp treble, nothing gets lost in translation. No more muffled vocals or distorted instruments—just a rich, clear, and lifelike sound. And with the 11mm Quad-Magnet Dynamic Driver Unit, you can hear every detail, even when the music gets loud.



Plus the Digital Cross-Over technology creates a soundstage that feels alive. The music surrounds you, making everything sound more vivid and detailed. But, not everyone’s ear is the same, right? That’s why the FreeBuds Pro 4 come with a professionally tuned EQ system, which means you can switch up the sound profile to match your vibe. Whether you’re in the mood for the warmth of classic tones or something more balanced, these earbuds have got you covered.



Intelligent dynamic ANC

Good noise cancellation is just as important as the sound quality. Blocking out the outside world creates the perfect environment for you to enjoy your music, or podcasts without distractions. In the FreeBuds Pro 4, it starts with the new shape-memory Foam ear tips. These are more comfortable and are designed to create a better seal, which significantly enhances noise cancellation. The foam moulds to the shape of your ears, providing a custom fit that reduces background noise by up to 30% compared to the previous generation. The ear tips are crafted with a combination of low-density foam and medical-grade silicone, offering a snug yet comfortable fit that supports long listening sessions.



The FreeBuds Pro 4 offers dynamic adjustment of sound perception based on your environment. The smart charging case automatically detects which ear tip you’re using. From there, it fine-tunes the Adaptive Noise Cancellation settings for the best listening experience possible.



A Nod to Musical Elegance

The design of the FreeBuds Pro 4 are inspired by the beauty of string instruments, the Spectrum Silver Strings Design evokes a sense of luxury and precision. The delicate silver strings etched onto the earbud handles remind you of the strings of a violin. Above the strings sits the golden HUAWEI SOUND logo. The charging case is where the craftsmanship truly comes to life with a ceramic backplate and great attention to detail. It's glossy and smooth. The design exudes elegance, with aesthetic craftsmanship.



The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 supports a Dual Device Connection feature that makes switching between devices effortless—no need for repeated pairing. You can pair your earbuds to two devices at the same time, whether it's an iOS or Android device. The earbuds are smart enough to detect which device you're actively using and will switch between them without you lifting a finger. For example, if you’re listening to music on your phone and a call comes through on your work laptop, the earbuds will seamlessly switch to the laptop, keeping you in the conversation without interruption.







