Azerbaijan Announces Competition To Support Films In Post-Production
Date
1/13/2025 2:06:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency
are announcing another competition to support films in the
post-production stage, Azernews reports.
In 2025, the Culture Ministry and Cinema Agency plan to hold
several competitions to develop the film industry.
According to the terms of the announced competition, financial
resources will be allocated to complete the post-production stage
of films that have already been filmed.
The main goal of the competition is to stimulate and improve the
efficiency of film production, increase the competitiveness of
independent production centers and other individuals working in the
relevant field, as well as support joint film production. The
maximum amount of support for one film is 30 thousand manats for
full-length feature films, 20 thousand manats for full-length
documentaries, 15 thousand manats for short feature and documentary
films, and 13 thousand manats for short animated films.
According to the new conditions, the maximum limit of funds
allocated for international projects with which domestic companies
cooperate will be 50 percent more than the specified amounts.
Financial assistance in the amount of 111, 113 manats was
allocated for 6 films that won the first competition last year
("Geri dönüş", "Sən haralısan, durna?", "Tərsinə kölgələr", "Səssiz
zaman", "Qara pişik, ağ şanı", "Yaddaş sarayları").
Proposals for the project must be sent to the website .
