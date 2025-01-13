Azerbaijan Announces Competition To Support Films In Post-Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan of Culture and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency are announcing another competition to support films in the post-production stage, Azernews reports.

In 2025, the Culture Ministry and Cinema Agency plan to hold several competitions to develop the industry.

According to the terms of the announced competition, financial resources will be allocated to complete the post-production stage of films that have already been filmed.

The main goal of the competition is to stimulate and improve the efficiency of film production, increase the competitiveness of independent production centers and other individuals working in the relevant field, as well as support joint film production. The maximum amount of support for one film is 30 thousand manats for full-length feature films, 20 thousand manats for full-length documentaries, 15 thousand manats for short feature and documentary films, and 13 thousand manats for short animated films.

According to the new conditions, the maximum limit of funds allocated for international projects with which domestic companies cooperate will be 50 percent more than the specified amounts.

Financial assistance in the amount of 111, 113 manats was allocated for 6 films that won the first competition last year ("Geri dönüş", "Sən haralısan, durna?", "Tərsinə kölgələr", "Səssiz zaman", "Qara pişik, ağ şanı", "Yaddaş sarayları").

Proposals for the project must be sent to the website .