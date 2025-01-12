Dave's Bounce And Play Expands Water Slide Rentals In Hewlett, NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local favorite for party rentals, Dave's Bounce And Play, introduces premium water slides to help Hewlett residents make a splash at their next event.

David Jarushewsky - CEO Dave's Bounce And Play Party Rentals

HEWLETT, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dave's Bounce and Play, a trusted name in party and event rentals , is excited to announce the expansion of its water slide rental services in Hewlett, NY. Known for its commitment to creating memorable events, the company is now offering an extensive selection of water slides to help families, schools, and businesses beat the heat while elevating their gatherings to the next level.

The addition of water slide rentals comes in response to growing demand for high-quality, safe, and affordable outdoor entertainment options in the Hewlett area. Whether it's a summer birthday party, a school carnival, or a community event, Dave's Bounce and Play has curated a diverse range of water slides designed to cater to all age groups and event sizes.

“Our goal has always been to make every celebration unforgettable,” said Dave Jarushewsky, owner of Dave's Bounce and Play.“By expanding our water slide inventory, we're giving Hewlett residents even more ways to bring joy and excitement to their events while keeping cool during the warmer months.”

Dave's Bounce and Play water slides come in a variety of sizes and designs, ranging from kid-friendly options to thrilling slides that adults can enjoy as well. Many of the slides feature built-in safety measures, such as non-slip climbing areas, splash-proof landings, and durable materials that meet or exceed industry safety standards. The collection also includes combination units that pair water slides with inflatable bounce houses for an all-in-one entertainment option.

As a locally owned and operated business, Dave's Bounce and Play takes pride in offering personalized service, ensuring each rental experience is seamless from start to finish. Customers can expect professional delivery, setup, and takedown, allowing them to focus on enjoying their event stress-free. The company also emphasizes cleanliness, with every unit meticulously sanitized between uses.

To make the rental process even easier, Dave's Bounce and Play provides online booking through their website. Customers can browse the full inventory, check availability, and secure their reservation with just a few clicks.

For residents of Hewlett, NY, looking to take their next event to the next level, Dave's Bounce and Play offers the perfect blend of fun, safety, and convenience. The company's water slides are a refreshing way to keep guests entertained, making every event an unforgettable experience.

Dave's Bounce and Play has been a trusted provider of inflatable rentals and party entertainment in the Long Island area for years. Dedicated to delivering fun, high-quality, and affordable solutions, the company offers a range of products, including bounce houses, obstacle courses, concession machines, and now an expanded selection of water slides. Dave's Bounce and Play serves Hewlett, NY, and surrounding communities with a focus on exceptional customer service and safety.

